BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Salvation Army kicked off its holiday season Saturday with an event at the Southern Park Mall.

It’s the beginning of the annual Red Kettle campaign, so look for those bell ringers this holiday season. They also launched their Army of Toys drive, accepting donations from mall shoppers.

The Salvation Army got a big jump start on the holiday season with a $2,000 check from the Haus Auto Group.

“We want to make sure every child gets something for Christmas. When we raise money, it doesn’t just go for Christmas — it goes for year-round — but we use a lot of that to make sure kids have a good Christmas,” said Salvation Army Maj. Paul Moore. “We want to take of the children, make sure they’re a priority. We have a lot of parents struggling, so we want to take care of the kids.”

Moore says this year, they’ve set a goal $150,000 for the Red Kettle Drive, and they want to raise $15,000 for the toy drive.