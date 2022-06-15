YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Locally, people are wearing purple to create awareness.

An event was held at Fellows Riverside Gardens, hosted by Mahoning County Adult Protective Services and MYCAP.

Mahoning County has a large population of older adults, and the people who gathered for this awareness say they need to be protected from potential abuse.

“We’re hoping that all of you will take time out today to do a good deed for a senior. After all, they laid the foundation and they are very valuable people,” said Krishmu Shipmon, administrator of Mahoning County Adult Protective Services.

The bells of Youngstown churches rang four times at noon Wednesday to recognize abuse, neglect, self-neglect and exploitation.