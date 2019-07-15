Belle Vista Ave. ramp to I-680 northbound closed

The ramp will be closed until October

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Beginning Monday, July 15, the ramp from Belle Vista Ave. to Interstate 680 northbound will be closed through mid-October.

The detour will be Belle Vista Ave. to Salt Springs Road to N. Meridan Rd. to I-680.

Also, keep in mind a couple of ongoing traffic situations on I-680 and State Route 711: