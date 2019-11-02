Bell Wick Bowl in Hubbard up for auction

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A bowling alley in Hubbard is on the auction block.

Bell Wick Bowl is listed for auction through Byce Auction.

Bidding starts at $37,500.

The 26,220 square-foot building sits on 7.11 acres on Liberty Street.

There is an option to purchase the assets of “Ten Pin Lounge,” including its point-of-sale system and liquor license.

The building was constructed in 1962 and contains 32 bowling lanes.

There was already one showing for the bowling alley. You can also preview it from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Monday, Nov. 25.

The auction closes at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25.

You can find more information and photos on Byce’s website.