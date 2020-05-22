Before setting off any Memorial Day fireworks, make sure you remember these rules

Daniel Peart from Phantom Fireworks in North Lima says people are working to change firework laws in Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – As states reopen and people begin to leave their homes, some may be picking up their favorite fireworks for summer parties and activities, but do you know what you can and can’t do from home?

While quarantined inside your home, you might have been planning what you want to do this summer and some of those plans might have included fireworks.

“We’re getting to that time of year where everybody is starting to think about fireworks. They’re thinking about celebrations,” said Phantom Fireworks’ Daniel Peart.

Upcoming celebrations like Memorial Day and the 4th of July typically have firework displays. Though most in-person gatherings have been canceled through the summer and while some might want to put on their own firework show at home, in the state of Ohio, you can’t just yet.

“We’ve been working diligently to change the law in Ohio. We actually had some productive conversations today about furthering a bill that we’ve been working on for a number of years now that would do just that,” Peart said.

Right now, if you purchase fireworks in Ohio you must leave the state within 48 hours of the sale. In Pennsylvania, residents can purchase and use consumer-grade fireworks.

Some retailers like Phantom Fireworks are open for Pennsylvanians to shop, but before you go home and light up your newest purchases, it’s important to refresh yourself on some firework safety measures.

“Make sure that you are using consumer fireworks on a very flat, hard surface so you reduce the ability for something to tip over. Don’t ever mix alcohol with consumer fireworks and keep fireworks out of the hands of children. They’re meant to be used by adults for children to enjoy but not necessarily use,” Peart said.

Overall, Peart said exercising common sense will keep you and others safe if and when you plan to use fireworks.