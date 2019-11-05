Before Election Day, thousands of early voters have already cast ballots

Trumbull County has seen 6,000 early ballots cast and Mahoning County has seen 8,000

(WYTV) – Early and absentee voting are over in Ohio and if you didn’t cast a ballot yet, you can Tuesday at the polls.

Communities will be electing mayors, council members and township trustees, and deciding on tax levies and liquor issues.

Tuesday may not be as busy as last year or next year at the polls across the Valley. However, Mahoning County does have over 200 precincts, each with a unique list of items on its ballot.

So the county is making sure voters come prepared when they arrive at the polls.

Mahoning County Board of Elections Thomas McCabe is expecting a quieter day at the 73 polling locations countywide where local races dominate the ballots.

In order to keep things moving smoothly, McCabe encourages all voters to come with their approved IDs to get through the polls quickly and efficiently.

“We ask for a photo ID — a driver’s license, a state ID, a government document, a utility bill. Something that has your name, current address. It makes the process go a lot faster.”

McCabe encourages anyone that has an issue with their registration at the polling place to cast a provisional ballot. Then you would have ten days to verify your registration.

McCabe also predicts turnout in Mahoning County to be anywhere between 25% and 35%.

Mahoning County has seen just over 8,000 early and absentee ballots so far this election cycle.

At the Trumbull County Board of Elections, Director Stephanie Penrose said about 6,000 people have already cast their ballots.

Half of them have done so in person at the board of elections while the other half voted by mail.

“Out of 130,000 people, that doesn’t seem like a whole lot to me,” Penrose said. “It’s just to contrast in a presidential. Last presidential, we voted 30,000 people.”

Penrose said about 18% of registered voters in the county voted in the spring primary, but the board of elections anticipates about 25% will head to the polls Tuesday.