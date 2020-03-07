Beer and Wine tasting coming to Stambaugh Auditorium

Over 100 different wines will be available to sample, plus 50 beer selections

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Beer, wine and food fanatics should get ready for the 15th annual Beer and Wine tasting that is coming to Stambaugh Auditorium one week from Saturday, March 7.

It is hosted by the Youngstown Area Grocers Association (YAGA).

Over 100 different wines will be available to sample, plus 50 beer selections.

Tickets are $60 a person.

“We get a lot of stuff donated. That’s how we’re even able to make a lot of the money that we do through this because of donations,” said Larry D’Onofrio of YAGA.

The proceeds are donated to the children’s program of Ursuline Sisters HIV and AIDS Ministry.

The ministry serves children from birth to 18 years old who are living with or are affected by HIV.