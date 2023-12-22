YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — When you’re shopping this weekend, could you add one item to to your list? A Brookfield school project, which put together beds and has spread to Youngstown, could use bedding donations.

The lumber is ready to build another batch of beds for children. It’s the specialty of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which delivered a record number this year in Mahoning County.

“We are proud of our 201 mark because it’s more than we had last year,” said team Leader Brittany Whorten.

The organization was doing inventory in its warehouse, where the bedding items are kept. The shelves are stocked, but organizers noticed a big gap going forward.

“There’s no way we’re going to be able to do 250 beds next year if we don’t have comforters,” said Jake Davis, team leader.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace says it’s critically low on comforters, plus bed-in-a-bag sets for boys and girls. The group provides new bedding for children ages 3-17.

“There’s legitimate kids in our community that are sleeping on the ground. I’ve seen it firsthand and it breaks your heart,” Davis said.

The build days for the headboards and footboards make the foundation, but the bed is not complete. It will take new quilts or knitted blankets, but to complete its work on delivery days, it still has to provide a comforter.

“It’s super important because we want these kids to be warm and we want them to be comfortable,” Whorten said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace started nationally in 2012. There are also groups in Trumbull and Columbiana counties. They change lives by giving a child a better and more comfortable place to sleep, and to dream big.

“When you when you see that you can bring that smile to that kid’s face by just giving them a pillow and a blanket. It’s really life changing,” Davis said. “There’s kids that I’ve delivered to two years ago that I still think about daily.”

Where you can donate to Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Mahoning County is accepting bedding item donations at Chuck E Cheese, 521 Boardman-Poland Road, in Boardman.

Donations are also being accepted at Anna’s Cooking, 4750 Mahoning Ave., in Austintown.

You can also donate through the organization’s Amazon wish list.

For more information, visit Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s website.