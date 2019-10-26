Bed bugs close East Liverpool City Schools

The district will be closed Monday as the buildings are inspected and treated

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – East Liverpool City Schools are closed Monday after bed bugs were found in one of the district’s buildings.

Superintendent Jonathan Ludwig said a professional pest inspection happened Thursday. Specific rooms in the junior-senior high school were treated.

However, two more bed bugs were found Friday.

All of the rooms in that building will be professionally treated over the weekend. Every room in each of the other schools will be inspected as well.

All of the school buses will also be cleaned and treated.

Ludwig said these are isolated incidences at the junior-senior high school. He said it is not an infestation.