BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Beaver Township Police Department’s non-emergency phone lines are currently down.

According to officials, the police department can be reached for non-emergency purposes at 330-540-1429.

If you have an emergency, call 911.

They did not say why the lines were down or when they are expected to be back up.

