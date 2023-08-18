BEAVER Twp., Ohio (WKBN) – A Beaver Township man was arraigned Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court accused of having sexual contact with a young child at his home last year.

Police say Paul McCormick, 40, is charged with gross sexual imposition. He is accused of inappropriately touching a girl in September 2022 at his home in Beaver Township.

McCormick’s bond was set at $25,000. He is due back in court August 25.

Reports say the victim told McCormick multiple times to stop and was eventually able to call 911.

McCormick said the encounter was just an argument.

People close to the victim realized what was wrong around July 28 and provided a written statement to police, according to the report.

Police arrested McCormick Thursday on a charge of gross sexual imposition.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.