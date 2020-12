The fire chief said the house was empty and undergoing renovations at the time of the fire

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A home in Mahoning County went up in flames late Monday night.

The fire happened on New Buffalo Rd. in Beaver Township around 10:30 p.m.

The Beaver Fire Department said the home is a complete loss.

The fire chief said the house was empty and undergoing renovations at the time of the fire.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.