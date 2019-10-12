Beaver Township church hosts 40th annual Apple Butter Festival

The apple butter is made in the same copper pot members started using in 1979

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, Woodworth Church in Beaver Township hosted its 40th annual Apple Butter Festival.

Back in July, the church celebrated its 100th year anniversary.

The apple butter is made in the same copper pot members started using in 1979.

They sell the butter for $5 a quart and $8 a pint.

There were also activities for kids and other sweet treats on display.

Janet McConnell is a church member who said the event is a yearly reminder to the community.

“It’s a publicity thing. We’re not here to make money. It’s to let people know that we’re here and if they need anything from the church,” she said.

If you missed the festival, their apple butter can be purchased at their church meetings on the third Thursday of each month.

Woodworth Church is located at 30 E. Western Reserve Rd.