Beaver police looking to ID people in animal abandoning investigation

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver police are looking for help in identifying people of interest in an animal abandoning investigation.

Police say several animals were dropped off at Angels for Animals on Nov. 15. Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaver Police Department at 330-549-5338.

Investigators say they have been having issues with people leaving animals at Angels for Animals. They say there is a process to surrendering animals that should be followed. Those details can be found on the Angels for Animals website.

Police made note that abandoned animals at the facility will be reported and charges may be filed.

Other agencies that may be of assistance include Animal Charity of Ohio and the Mahoning County Dog Warden.