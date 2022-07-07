PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Beaver Falls man pleaded guilty to possessing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Shaun Tedrow, 40, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge W. Scott Hardy.

According to information presented to the court during the guilty plea hearing on May 1, 2020, Tedrow, who was on parole from a prior conviction for indecent assault, was found in possession of hundreds of videos and digital photographs depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, many who were under 12 years old.

Judge Hardy scheduled sentencing for Nov. 10, 2022. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

Tedrow has been ordered by the court to remain in custody pending sentencing.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to fight the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.