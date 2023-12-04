NEW BRIGHTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A former employee of a Beaver County healthcare facility admitted to assaulting disabled patients who lived there.

Tyler Smith, 32, of New Brighton, Pa., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of violating federal hate crime law.

Smith and his co-defendant, another former employee, admitted to assaulting residents of the in-patient facility in different ways. These included punching and kicking them, rubbing liquid irritants in their eyes, and spraying liquid irritants in their eyes and mouths, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

In one instance, Smith admitted to jumping on top of a 13-year-old resident while co-defendant, Zachary Dinell, recorded it on his phone, the release stated.

Residents of the facility had severe disabilities and needed help with things like bathing, getting dressed and eating. Victims of the assaults were non-verbal and couldn’t physically defend themselves, prosecutors said.

The assaults reportedly happened between June 2016 and Dec. 2017.

As part of his plea agreement, Smith will be sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison.

Dinell pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced in January to 17 years in prison and three years of supervised release.