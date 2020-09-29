Beaver Creek State Park improvements closer to being done

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A major construction project that started last year at the Beaver Creek State Park Campground is getting closer to being done.

The reclamation project started in October 2019 as a way to fill-in old strip mines. The holes left behind were safety issues, so trees were removed and the land was flattened.

Now. the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said the project is about 50% complete.

Clearing and grubbing have been done, and crews will start working on the highwall backfill reclamation next.

Other improvements include new campsite markers and lighting at the campground and more than 1,200 feet of new fencing throughout the park.

The project will also expand recreation space into 18 acres that aren’t being used right now, increasing access to the park’s hunting area.

There will be reforestation work and a wetland will be put in to improve visitors’ views and offer more recreational opportunities.

ODNR added that tree planting and wetland establishment will begin in the winter/spring of 2021.