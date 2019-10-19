Beaver Creek State Park closing for construction, safety improvements

Among the improvements, 20 acres of former strip-mined land will be reclaimed to improve access to trails and make the park safer

MIDDLETON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The campground at Beaver Creek State Park near East Liverpool will close after Sunday to allow for some major improvements at the park.

Among the improvements — 20 acres of former strip-mined land in the park will be reclaimed so there is easier access to the trails. It’ll be easier to get to the mountain bike trail. The campground will also be connected to the North Country Trail, with a new kiosk and parking at the trailhead.

A highwall, which is an abandoned cliff-like area, on the edge of the campgrounds currently poses a risk to visitors. The site is left over from pre-law coal strip mining that happened in the area.

Ditches and silt traps will be put in that area to filter runoff material and get rid of stagnant water, which can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Other improvements include new campsite markers and lighting at the campground and more than 1,200 feet of new fencing throughout the park.

The project will also expand recreation space into 18 acres that aren’t being used right now, increasing access to the park’s hunting area.

There will be reforestation work and a wetland will be put in to improve visitors’ views and offer more recreational opportunities.

The project, coordinated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, is being completed under Ohio’s Abandoned Mine Land Program to protect public health and safety.