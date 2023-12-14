HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a major change next year in a quiet section of Trumbull County.

Two years ago, First News reported on a lawsuit related to saving the Coalburg Lake Dam.

The lawsuit has been resolved and the next step will drastically change the landscape from what residents in the area are used to seeing.

A big part of the landscape includes Coalburg Lake, where a small amount of ice delivers a new shine this time of the year.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ONDR) wants the dam gone. The process to remove it is expected to begin this summer, though some worry that it will leave behind a muddy mess.

Referring to the lake, Hubbard Township Trustee Rick Hernandez said, “It’s beautiful. It’s the last thing that we would want to see in Hubbard Township is that this lake and this dam be breached. The people living around the lake have boats and docks; they enjoy the water. The problem is with the dam. It needs to be fixed. The state says it’s unsafe.”

Residents are used to having a lake in their backyard, but a sight without the water changes everything and could lead the homeowners to request a revaluation of their land value.

“Our land values are based on aesthetics and that being gone, and that being said, I think that there’s a big disparity,” said Hernandez.

Repairing the dam is expensive, so no one has stepped forward to pay for it yet. The dam will be reduced, six feet at a time, and the water will just slowly go downstream forever.

“We’ve exhausted all our avenues,” said Hernandez. “There’s no grant monies available. There is no FEMA monies available.”

The water used to feed a steel mill, and even though it’s no longer necessary for that, there’s concern about the amount of water still in the lake with the condition of the dam.

“I really believe that ODNR in the state is very adamant, since the Kinsman break, since that Kinsman [Lake] Dam went down. I truly believe that this is all hinged on that liability issue,” Hernandez said.

The breach led to big problems in the area.

There is talk of the landowners around the lake putting together a petition to save the lake, but whether this will change anything is unknown.

