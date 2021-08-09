Beating the heat, beach-goers celebrate summer with last hoorah at Lake Milton

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though the end of summer is approaching, Monday’s heat had people finding ways to stay cool, and plenty of them were out at Craig Beach beating the heat.

It wasn’t the busiest day at Craig Beach, but a number of people came out to cool off and have fun down at Lake Milton.

Temperatures at Craig Beach reached around 90 Monday. It made for a good day to relax by the water.

“I like to relax, just kind of sit at the picnic tables. Maybe walk the beach, you know, with my sandals off,” said Steve Morgan of Alliance.

Boats were out on the lake pulling wakeboarders. People rode jet skis and swam. Some even hung out in the shade.

“We decided to come out and have a picnic with our daughter and our grandchildren. It’s like one of our last hoorahs of summer,” said Kathy Vrabel of Columbiana County.

Park Manager John Trevelline has been coming to Lake Milton his entire life.

When he’s not working to keep up with the beach, he likes to hang out by the lake as well.

“I wouldn’t say there’s just one item. Obviously, you got nature and you got water. How can you beat that mix right there?” Trevelline said.

Beach-goers say it’s the nice, relaxing atmosphere that keeps bringing them back on hot summer days.

“The beach is really nice. There aren’t that many places that are this kid-friendly,” Vrabel said.

“There’s nowhere around here that will remind you of something like Nags Head of Myrtle Beach like Lake Milton and Craig Beach,” Morgan said.

Now wrapping up the summer, there will be a fireworks show at Craig Beach on August 21.

People can watch from the beach or out on the lake on a boat. Hopefully, the temperatures will cool off a bit after Monday’s heat for the show.