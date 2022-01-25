Beating the cold during a power outage

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the last few weeks, power outages have accompanied snowstorms in Mahoning County. Austintown Assistant Chief Dave Schertzer has some tips for staying warm and how to prepare.

Schertzer says the first thing you should do is check your fuse box. If the problem goes beyond your home, make sure to report it to FirstEnergy.

He says to keep your doors shut and put towels at the bottom of drafty doors, which should keep your house warm for a few hours.

“Hang some blankets over the windows to keep the heat in from going out and then just dress in layers and stay nice and warm in the house as well,” Schertzer said.

If the power will be out longer than a few hours, Schertzer says they can open the Austintown Senior Center as a warming center.