Beat the heat: East Liverpool offers cooling station

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re looking for a way to beat the heat, there’s a spot in East Liverpool that’s serving as a cooling station.

The East Liverpool Community and Education Center is open for people to come cool off.

The building has two spots inside. One was a former sanctuary that can fit about 150 people with social distancing, while the other is a downstairs dining hall that can fit about 125 people.

“We’re going to make sure the air conditioner is running so they can be cool, but also we have a nice kitchen facility. We can provide them with cold drinks and we can provide them with whatever else might be needed. We can serve meals down there if necessary,” said Charles Lang from East Liverpool Area Community and Learning Center.

The center is located on Main Boulevard and will be open from noon to 5 p.m. or noon to 8 p.m. if needed.