BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bearded Brothers Moving Group is bringing its annual toy drive back to the Valley!

This is the third “Fill the Truck” toy drive. All toys will be donated to Mahoning County Children Services.

The Bearded Brothers ask that all toys and games that are donated be brand new and that all clothes donated still have tags.

The annual toy drive is set for December 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Debartolo Commons, 7401 Market St., Boardman.

“Every kid should have a good Christmas and everything goes with family, joy, happiness. So, we want to make sure every little kid around the area has a good Christmas just like we are,” said Nicolino Wells, a spokesperson for Bearded Brothers Moving Group/

A 26-foot truck will be there to fill with toys and clothes.