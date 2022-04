ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A bear got a little curious at a home in Ellsworth Township Sunday night.

Homeowners, Nicholas and Marcia, sent a doorbell video overnight from Western Reserve Road.

The Bear snooped around on their porch a bit before leaving.

The homeowners say this isn’t the first time a bear has come onto their property, but it is the first time they caught it on camera.