BBB warns of student loan forgiveness scams

The Better Business Bureau of Mahoning County says to hang up on a caller you don't know

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Phone scams are prolific these days. Someone pretending to be a representative for a company, government or even an African Prince, but there’s a new twist.

“Hang up the phone if you don’t know who they are. We don’t want to give our personal information to someone who just randomly calls us,” said Melissa Ames, a spokesperson with the Better Business Bureau.

One call that 27 First News looked into was for student loan forgiveness. We called the number back, and an automated answering service hung up the call twice before we were able to get through to speak to a person.

“These people are not used to receiving inbound calls. They’re used to calling you, enticing you with their offer and getting your personal information,” Ames said.

The BBB says student loan scams could become more common because of talks of student loan forgiveness by the federal government.

“Throughout this entire pandemic, we’ve seen an evolution of scams, especially now that this is potentially the third stimulus package that we’ve seen. Anytime there is talk or it’s in the news, that’s when the scam artists pick up on that message,” Ames said.

The BBB says if you’re not sure if a caller is legitimate, hang up the phone. If you think the caller is impersonating your bank or student loan lender, call the number on your statement or another verified phone number.

“Contact your student loan provider. There is a great website called studentaid.gov that has resources for those individuals who are repaying their student loans,” Ames said.