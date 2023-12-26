BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas is now in the rearview mirror, and it’s time to start looking toward 2024. Many people use the new year to make changes in their lives. One of those things might be focused on finances.

Holiday spending is now hopefully over, but it could have left your bank account a little lighter and your debt slightly greater. For 2024, you may want to take a look at new or previous financial goals.

The Better Business Bureau shares tips on how you can make sure you keep and stick to those New Year’s resolutions. Some things include looking at what debt you have and tackling that.

For some, the priority may be to bump up your savings account. When coming up with a plan for 2024, the BBB shares these tips.