BBB awards local businesses for trustworthiness and service

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The Better Business Bureau helps people find and recommend businesses and charities they can trust. On Thursday, the BBB honored local businesses and leaders for building trust in the Mahoning Valley.

The Torch Awards recognize business practices based on a dedication to trust and service to the Valley through volunteering.

"Ethics and integrity are so important in our marketplace. The Torch Awards recognize the cream of the crop. Companies, and leaders and organizations that really lead by example and make our community what it is," said BBB President Carol Potter.

Torch Awards for Marketplace Trust

Bolt Construction, Inc.

Westside Tire & Service

Morris Financial Group

Komara Jewelers

Torch Award for Civic Leadership: Sharon Meanor Letson

Ethics and Integrity Scholarship Winners