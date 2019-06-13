Local News

BBB awards local businesses for trustworthiness and service

The Better Business Bureau recognized Valley businesses for ethics and integrity

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 06:11 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 07:03 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The Better Business Bureau helps people find and recommend businesses and charities they can trust. On Thursday, the BBB honored local businesses and leaders for building trust in the Mahoning Valley.

The Torch Awards recognize business practices based on a dedication to trust and service to the Valley through volunteering.

"Ethics and integrity are so important in our marketplace. The Torch Awards recognize the cream of the crop. Companies, and leaders and organizations that really lead by example and make our community what it is," said BBB President Carol Potter.

Torch Awards for Marketplace Trust

  • Bolt Construction, Inc.
  • Westside Tire & Service
  • Morris Financial Group
  • Komara Jewelers

Torch Award for Civic Leadership: Sharon Meanor Letson

Ethics and Integrity Scholarship Winners

  • Jayda Benson
  • Jenna DeSalvo
  • Cameron Kreps
  • Joshua Lanham
  • Katie McGane

