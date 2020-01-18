Bazetta Twp. community takes a chilly plunge for a good cause

The 14th annual Polar Plunge took place Saturday afternoon and more than 100 people dashed into Mosquito Lake

BAZETTA TWP., (WYTV) – People in Bazetta Twp. had a thrill and a chill of a lifetime Saturday and all for a good cause.

The 14th annual Polar Plunge took place Saturday afternoon. More than 100 people dashed into Mosquito Lake to brave the chilly temperatures.

“We have fun. It’s to raise money to help Special Olympics, and how often do you get to come here and swim in the winter?” said Geoffrey Fusco, part of the Raider Freeze Team.

The yearly event raises money to support more than 22,000 Special Olympics athletes across the state.

“We’ve got athletes training and practicing year-round. It doesn’t just happen once a year or multiple times a year. It’s every day and every week, and as we fundraise, we can help support them and the programs they have,” said Katelyn Beno from the Special Olympics in Ohio.

Those participating rocked bathing suits and costumes for the big dip. They could either plunge in solo or jump in with a team.

“If you donate to the Special Olympics and help them out, you’re helping a kid that can’t afford to do something he might love,” said Fusco.

This year’s event raised more than $5,000.