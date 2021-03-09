Bazetta Township fire chief announces retirement

Chief Dennis Lewis has spent the last 12 years as the fire department's chief

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The chief of the Bazetta Township Fire Department has announced he is retiring after 39 years of service.

Chief Dennis Lewis sent out a retirement notification on Tuesday.

He spent the last 12 years as the fire department’s chief.

Lewis began the notification by saying he had “mixed emotions” about the decision.

“I believe it’s every leader’s duty to be able to identify when they need to pass the torch,” he said.

Lewis said he’s grateful for all the support he has received, and wanted to thank his family, extended fire service family, the township, community churches and township service clubs.

“We all found a way to work together to serve the citizens of this town, and we all returned home, safe and sound together every time! That’s what I’m deeply thankful for,” Lewis said.

He ended the notification by saying how much of an honor it has been to serve his neighbors.

Lewis’ retirement will be effective on Nov. 27 of this year.