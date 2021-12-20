Bazetta Township crash sends woman to hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Bazetta Township.

She was hit on State Route 305 around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

State troopers visited the woman in the hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

Details are limited but here’s the 911 call that reported the emergency to police:

“It looks like she’s off either to the right or in the lane of traffic but there is a vehicle there, the vehicle that hit her, but she’s protected from traffic.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and could not comment on a suspect or any pending charges at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com