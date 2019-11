Bazetta Township police is asking for the public's help in an investigation

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) -Bazetta Township police is asking for the public’s help in an investigation.

Police posted a picture of a man on the department’s Facebook page asking for anyone who recognizes him to get in touch with investigators.

The post said that the department is “currently investigating an incident involving the male shown.”

If you recognize the man, call police at (330) 638-5503 and ask to speak with a detective. You can also message the department on their Facebook page.