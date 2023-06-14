WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Bazetta man is going back to prison after he was sentenced Wednesday on a charge of escape.

James Spitler, 25, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of escape after he failed to report to his parole officer after he was released from prison, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Spitler has been implicated in four different court cases. A February 2020 case of receiving stolen property, an August 2016 case of complicity to robbery and a November 2022 case of grand theft auto, and now the escape charge.

He was released from jail in the receiving stolen property conviction when he was charged with escape for failing to report to his parole officer.

Spitler was given 12 months in prison on the escape charge to be served at the same time as his 15-month sentence for grand theft auto.