Bazetta man sentenced for money laundering in illegal steroid ring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) -A Bazetta man accused of running an illegal steroid ring was sentenced for money laundering Monday in federal court.

Joseph Stiver was sentenced to four years of probation with 12 months to be served on house arrest with monitoring.

Stiver also has to turn over $59, 560 to the United States.

Joseph Stiver and Justin Robbins, of Detroit, were charged with money laundering in connection to their illegal steroid operation that provided drugs to people and received money through fraudulent accounts set up with stolen identities, according to investigators.

Investigators say some of those fake accounts were set up with stolen information from members of Global Fitness in Howland.

Robbins also pleaded guilty in the case. He will be sentenced on February 20.

Stiver was sentenced in 2014 to one year in prison on drug trafficking charges in connection to the illegal sale of steroids.