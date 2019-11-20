Bazetta Fire Department offering package delivery program for holiday season

This is a safe way to have packages delivered in case you aren't home when your shipment arrives

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) — The Bazetta Fire Department is offering a new program for residents this holiday season.

With a jump in package deliveries during the holidays comes more package thefts.

The fire department is offering a safe way to have packages delivered in case you aren’t home when your shipment arrives.

From Nov. 22 until Dec. 23, the fire department will allow residents to send packages to the fire station.

Residents are able to send the package to the fire station with their name labeled on the package.

At the time of pick-up, residents must bring an issued identification card and order/shipment proof of receipt.

Parents picking up packages in their child’s name must bring proof of guardianship and/or the child’s identification.