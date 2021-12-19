Bazetta church presents live nativity

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bazetta Christian Church presented a live nativity on Sunday.

The scene depicted the story of Jesus being born, with everyone from baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph to shepherds and even live animals. There were camels, goats, donkeys and even a cow.

“I said I wanted to do it as original as I thought we could and we needed the animals,” said Jeannette Callahan, a member of Bazetta Christian Church Disciples of Christ.

The man who supplied the animals was even part of the nativity scene as a shepherd with the camels.

The project started about three months ago.

Callahan’s daughter played the role of Mary for the second part of the day.

“I wanted to be a part of it but, of course, I was asked to be Mary and I love it,” said Courtney Williams.

Each of the performers wore multiple layers of clothing to stay warm given that it’s December in Ohio.

And parents, don’t worry, the baby Jesus was not being played by a real baby.

“It is not a real baby. We chose not to use a real baby out in the cold, at this point in time, but it’s a baby doll and that’s what the true meaning is about,” Williams said.

“Wanted the community to see that there’s a little bit of peace. It reverts us back to the true meaning of Christmas, with no commercialism, no fee, it’s free, it’s good for family and friends,” Callahan said.

Callahan said this was the first year they had done this, and the members worked together to build the nativity and get the costumes together. Twenty-five people performed their parts in two shifts.

Dozens of cars drove through the re-enactment of Bethlehem and got to see the live nativity up close. At one point, the line of cars was out to the street.

“I love it and I thank God that he gave us this because it was pressed upon our hearts to do it and apparently God agreed because the people are coming,” Callahan said.

The display went on from 4-7 p.m. Sunday.

Callahan said they plan to do this again next year.