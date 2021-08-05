Battling brain freeze, fair-goers race in ice cream eating contest

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – How fast do you think you could eat ice cream? People at the Columbiana County Fair were proving their speed Thursday.

The ice cream eating contest was separated by age groups.

They had to have their hands behind their back and eat it by mouth.

The winners from each age group faced off in the final round. Nine-year-old Garrett Lease came out on top but with a little brain freeze.

When asked how bad his brain feels, Garrett said, “Bad… One out of 10, probably a seven.”

The contestants ate vanilla cow pie ice cream from Baker’s Golden Dairy.