Bat tests positive for rabies in local county

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A bat from the southern part of Columbiana County recently tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found near Hammondsville. It was tested because it may have come in contact with a human.

It is possible for rabies transmission to occur from minor or unnoticed bites from bats.

Bats should never be handled by untrained, unvaccinated persons or kept as pets.

It is easy to prevent rabies by taking the following precautions:

• Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

• Have all dead, sick, or easily captured bats tested for rabies if exposure to people or pets occurs.

• Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other

similar areas where they might contact people and pets.

If you are bitten or scratched by a wild animal or a pet, wash all wounds and contact areas thoroughly

with soap and water. Next, contact your physician immediately for evaluation, even with minor injuries.

Finally, call the Columbiana County Health District to report the incident. If possible, try to keep the

animal confined, but don’t risk further injury if the animal is dangerous. If it is a domestic pet, record the

name and address of the animal’s owner to report to the Health District