NILES, Ohio (WKBN) –– Bass Pro Shops has announced that it is hiring 120 full-time and part-time outfitters across all departments at its new store in the Howland Commons Plaza.

The retailer will host a hiring event at the Eastwood Event Centre on Aug. 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

According to a press release, the shop will be open by the end of the year.

The company operates 177 locations, including many Cabela’s stores, which Bass Pro acquired in 2017.