BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Boardman teachers and staff are holding a basket raffle to help raise money to support Alex Perry, a student who has been battling bone cancer.

The goal is to raise as much money as possible to relieve the Perry family of some financial hardships.

The raffle runs through Sunday with baskets worth $300-$500 each. Second-grade teachers Brittany Krestel and Jessica Koehler are helping with the fundraiser.

“If you are thinking of a last-minute Christmas gift, this could be your chance to win something for somebody you love while giving back to a really awesome cause,” Krestel said.

Koehler said that she’s gotten messages from many people who want to help.

“I get emails from…can I send the family a check? Can I drop off cash? Can I pay for their Thanksgiving? It all just started from me asking for donations for this basket raffle, but it’s a domino effect,” she said.

Volunteer Shirley Matula said everyone is coming together to support Perry and his family.

“They walk the talk here at Boardman that no Spartan fights along, and this basket raffle and the support for this family — their passion, dedication to these students and to this family has been inspiring,” Matula said.

Tickets are $10 and $25 for 30 tickets. You can purchase tickets online.