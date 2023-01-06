SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Barrel33 has expanded into Mahoning County, and the location is now open.

It’s located right at the Five Points Roundabout.

Barrel33 is a bar, restaurant, and retail shop under one roof. It specializes in wines, craft beer and cocktails.

This location joins the Howland location.

You can go to Barrel33 to eat, drink and take home your favorites with you.

“We purposely haven’t advertised because we want to make sure that we get the opening right and work out the kinks. we’ve been able to do that. The places bed full pretty much every day we’re open. We’re just looking forward to serving the people out here and giving him a great neighborhood place to come to,” said Brian Fry, owner.

Barrel33 plans to ask voters in May to get the full Sunday liquor license, so it can bring its Sunday brunch to the new location.