FARMINGTON, Ohio (WYTV) – A barn in Farmington Township was destroyed by flames this morning.

Someone saw the flames and called 911 around 4:30 a.m.

It happened near the intersection of Stroups Hickox Road and Housel Craft Road Northwest.

The flames spread to a nearby house. Reporters were told no one lives there, but it may have been under renovation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

