NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A part of Columbiana Road in New Springfield is closed while multiple fire departments work the scene of a barn fire on Saturday.

The call came out shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a barn that had caught fire on Columbiana Road near Beard Road. Multiple departments responded to the scene.

Our news crew at the scene reports that though the fire appears to be out, there is still smoke in the area and firefighters are still monitoring the hot spots.

A portion of Columbiana Road is closed in both directions at this time.

It’s not known at this time what caused the fire.

First News is working to get more information. Check back here for more details.