CHAMBERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday marks one year since a big barn fire in Columbiana County.

On July 15, the Whiteleather family farm lost three barns to flame, one of which was 140 years old. Sixty-five calves also died.

Over the last year, the Whiteleathers had to rebuild the barn. The surrounding community pitched in with lots of help. Now, the farm is operating like normal again.

“We’re just thankful and truly blessed again to have the people that were here that day and the workers that are still here today. They’re a godly thing,” said Lawrence Whiteleather.

The Whiteleathers now have two new barns since the fire. A third barn is also being built.