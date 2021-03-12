LIVE NOW /
Barn destroyed after catching on fire in Gustavus Township

Firefighters said the homeowner was burning wood in an oven next to the barn

Credit: WKBN

GUSTAVUS TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Several fire departments were called to battle a fire in northern Trumbull County Friday afternoon.

A barn caught on fire on Barclay North Road in Gustavus Township just after 3 p.m.

Firefighters were able to put it out within 15 minutes but the barn was still destroyed.

They said the homeowner was burning wood in an oven next to the barn. Somehow sparks got out of the oven and caught the field on fire, along with the barn.

The fire got close enough to the house that it melted some siding.

