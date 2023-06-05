CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A barn has been destroyed and some animals are dead after a fire broke out Monday evening in Champion.

According to the Champion Township fire chief, the call came in around 5 p.m. for a barn on Downs Road that had become fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple departments arrived at the scene to help put the fire out, but the structure was completely destroyed.

According to the fire chief, some chickens perished in the flames and a dog is suspected to have died as well.

No people were hurt.

The cause is under investigation.