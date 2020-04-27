Barking dog alerts owner to fire in Youngstown

Flames were shooting out of the vacant house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A barking dog signaled its owner that the house next door was on fire.

It was just after 12 a.m. Monday when the dog started barking. The owner looked out and saw the house next door on W. Indianola Avenue was burning.

Flames were shooting out of the vacant house. The neighbor captured video of the fire on his cellphone.

With the wind blowing, Youngstown firefighters worked hard to stop the flames from spreading to the neighbor’s house.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.