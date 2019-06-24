Barbershop summer reading program for Youngstown kids starts up

Urban barbers run the program nationwide to emphasize the importance of kids reaching their appropriate reading level

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A program to encourage Youngstown students to read more started Monday morning.

BRIDGE (Barbershop Reading Initiative Developing Growth in Education) is in its third year.

Urban barbers across the country run the program to emphasize the importance of kids reaching their appropriate reading level by third grade.

On Monday, students were joined by incoming Youngstown City Schools CEO Justin Jennings.

“First of all, I was a struggling reader growing up so I know how important literacy is,” Jennings said. “This is a program to encourage our students to read, our scholars to continue to read during the summertime to eclipse the summer learning loss.”

Participating students can earn incentives, including haircuts, grooming products or even an electronic reading book, for every five books they read.