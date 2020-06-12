Barber donates tablets to encourage Youngstown City students to read this summer

Kelan Bilal's usual reading program had to be put on hold because of COVID-19, but he still wanted to help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A lot of kids put the books down once summer break hits, but one local businessman wants to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Kelan Bilal owns Excalibur Barber Grooming Lounge in the Southern Park Mall and is the founder of the BRIDGE Barbers Program.

BRIDGE stands for Barbershop Reading Initiative Developing Growth in Education.

Because of COVID-19, he had to remove all of the books inside of his shop. So he decided to donate Amazon Fire tablets to Youngstown City School students from kindergarten to third grade.

“I want to be a part of the change and part of the help, bringing together a group, especially since barbers have so much influence in neighborhoods and stuff like that. So I wanted to be able to help in the game of education,” Bilal said.

The students will pick the tablets up Monday.