HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a structure fire Sunday night that has temporarily closed a local business.

The Howland Fire Department was dispatched to Y2 Bar & Grill, on the 1800 block of Niles Cortland Rd. NE, around 11:45 p.m. for a structure fire.

According to a Facebook post, crews found a working fire and called for mutual aid after their arrival on the scene. They found the fire coming from the back storage area of the kitchen.

Crews were on scene for several hours into the early morning Monday.

Bazetta, Cortland, Vienna and Youngstown Airbase fire departments all assisted Howland with the fire.

The Fire Department says the bar will be closed until further notice.