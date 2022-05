(WKBN) — A somber ceremony Thursday morning in a Mahoning County Courtroom as lawyers and judges gathered to remember those they have lost.

Members of the Mahoning County Bar Association held a memorial service in honor of ten people who passed away over the past year.

A number of judges were honored, as well as several local attorneys.

For more than half a century, the Bar Association has held observances like this on the Thursday before Memorial Day.